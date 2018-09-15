The Greatest Movie Musical of All Time"

Book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Songs by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros Theatre Ventures

“Make ‘Em Laugh,” “You Are My Lucky Star,” “You Were Meant for Me,” “All I do is Dream of You,” and, of course the title song, “Singin’ in the Rain,” are but a few of the wonderful songs from one of the most celebrated and beloved musical films ever made. Live and onstage, these unforgettable scenes, songs and dances will make you laugh, make you sing, wow you with the spectacle of it all, and leave you with a night to remember for the rest of your life.