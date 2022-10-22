Sight Departure on Orchard Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Slight Departure, 2021

Slight Departure is a Folk/Americana/Old Time quintet. Five-part harmonies and instruments indigenous to NC make this group a must-see act. Music that no one can pigeonhole. Is it Old Time? Is it Bluegrass? Folk? C & W? Western Swing? About all that can be said is, no matter how it is described, it is filtered through the traditional acoustic instruments indigenous to Western North Carolina. Always Free