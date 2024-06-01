Sidewalk Art Show
The Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
THE REGION’S PREMIER FINE ART SHOW
From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows June 1-2, 2024, with the 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.
FINE ART SHOPPING
Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.
FREE AND OPEN TO ALL
The 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public June 1-2 from 10 am-5 pm daily. We hope to see you there!
INFO FOR ARTISTS
Exhibiting artists, more about the Show coming soon – stay tuned!