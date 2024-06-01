× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

THE REGION’S PREMIER FINE ART SHOW

From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows June 1-2, 2024, with the 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

FINE ART SHOPPING

Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

The 66th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public June 1-2 from 10 am-5 pm daily. We hope to see you there!

INFO FOR ARTISTS

Exhibiting artists, more about the Show coming soon – stay tuned!