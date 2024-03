Shriners Bluegrass Festival

33rd Annual Carter County Shrine Club Bluegrass Festival

July 18, 19, & 20, 2024

Hammertowne, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lacy Creek, Edgar Loudermilk Band, Tommy Webb Band, South Ridge, Kevin Prater Band, Authentic Unlimited, Dave Adkins and Many More!

Camping Rates (Dates & info will be updated soon)

Early Parking Starts June 23, 2024 – Free **NO HOOKUP**

June 23 – July 17 – $20/night 30 or 50 amp hookup

July 18 – 20 during the event camping $25 night 30 amp, $30 night 50 amp hookup.

July 18-20 Primitive Camping $5 per night

Early Camping rates with Hookup

30 amp, 50 amp – $20 a day

****NO REFUNDS AFTER JULY 7TH****

For More Information:

Show Manager

Kenny Adkins (606) 316-6353

Camping

Kenny Adkins (606) 316-6353

Robin Adkins (606) 316-6352

Vending

Buggy Jordan (606) 255-6738

Sponsorship/Advertising

Jason Duvall (606) 356-3899

Advance Tickets

Alma Sturgill at Sturgill’s Music (606) 286-4611

459 Parker Memorial Dr, Olive Hill, Ky.41164.