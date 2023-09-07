× Expand August Muse ShareShop Late Thursday - SL Main Page Shop Late Thursdays Elizabethton

🎉 Join us for the 'Shop late Thursdays' event, where August Muse and a fantastic lineup of local businesses, studios, and unique experiences are teaming up to bring you a night you won't forget! From captivating art galleries to delightful boutiques, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

🌙✨ Explore the vibrant energy of downtown after hours, indulge in shopping sprees, discover hidden gems, and savor mouthwatering treats from various food vendors. Whether you're looking for a perfect date night or a memorable evening out with friends, Shop Late Downtown Elizabethton has you covered!

💃 Let's light up the streets, embrace the arts, and create unforgettable memories together. Spread the word and invite your friends and family to be part of this amazing experience. See you Thursdays for a night of endless fun and enchantment! ✨🎈