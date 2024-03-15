Shenandoah Valley Plant Symposium

Wayne Theatre 521 W. Main Street, City of Waynesboro, Virginia 22980

GET READY FOR 2024!

This year's event will be held at the beautiful Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro again!  We've been listening to your feedback and we want your SVPS experience to be the best it can be. The Wayne offers state-of-the-art audio, visual, and lighting equipment which will bring presentations to life ensuring a pleasing experience for all who attend from the first speaker to the last!

Venue:

Wayne Theatre: Ross Performing Arts Center

521 W Main Street

Waynesboro, VA 22980

Info

Education & Learning, This & That
540-942-6735
