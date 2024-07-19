× Expand Shenandoah Valley Music Festival

The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a not‐for‐profit performing arts presenter that has been bringing great music to the Valley since 1963. We receive funding through Shenandoah County Tourism, The Town of Mount Jackson, sponsorships, private foundation grants, contributions from businesses and individuals, and grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Each summer, SVMF presents eight to ten concerts on select weekends, featuring performing artists from a wide variety of genres. Past performers have included Arlo Guthrie, Bruce Hornsby, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Pure Prairie League, Ricky Skaggs, Rosanne Cash, The Oak Ridge Boys, LeAnn Rimes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Beach Boys, and more.

Our concert venue is an outdoor pavilion on the grounds of Shrine Mont, a beautiful, historic retreat and conference center, situated at the foot of Great North Mountain in Orkney Springs, Va. The surroundings provide a stunning backdrop for our concerts, and its modest size allows for clear and close-up views of the stage from both the pavilion and lawn seating areas.

2024 Concert Schedule

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities

Friday, July 19, 8 p.m

Lawn Pavilion

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra

Back to the ’80s

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m

Lawn Pavilion

Dionne Warwick

Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

The Atlanta Rhythm Section and Orleans

Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m.

Lawn Pavilion

The Oak Ridge Boys

Sponsored by Benchmark Mortgage

Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

The High Kings and

Eileen Ivers & The Brigideens

Friday, August 30, 7 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Mavis Staples

Saturday, August 31, 7 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion

Hot Strings & Cool Breezes

Americana Minifest, featuring Steve Earle

Plus, Dom Flemons and other artists TBA

Sunday, September 1, 6 p.m.

Lawn Pavilion