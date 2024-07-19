Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
Orkney Springs Orkney Springs, Virginia
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a not‐for‐profit performing arts presenter that has been bringing great music to the Valley since 1963. We receive funding through Shenandoah County Tourism, The Town of Mount Jackson, sponsorships, private foundation grants, contributions from businesses and individuals, and grants from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Each summer, SVMF presents eight to ten concerts on select weekends, featuring performing artists from a wide variety of genres. Past performers have included Arlo Guthrie, Bruce Hornsby, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Pure Prairie League, Ricky Skaggs, Rosanne Cash, The Oak Ridge Boys, LeAnn Rimes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Beach Boys, and more.
Our concert venue is an outdoor pavilion on the grounds of Shrine Mont, a beautiful, historic retreat and conference center, situated at the foot of Great North Mountain in Orkney Springs, Va. The surroundings provide a stunning backdrop for our concerts, and its modest size allows for clear and close-up views of the stage from both the pavilion and lawn seating areas.
2024 Concert Schedule
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities
Friday, July 19, 8 p.m
Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra
Back to the ’80s
Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m
Dionne Warwick
Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.
The Atlanta Rhythm Section and Orleans
Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m.
The Oak Ridge Boys
Sponsored by Benchmark Mortgage
Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.
The High Kings and
Eileen Ivers & The Brigideens
Friday, August 30, 7 p.m.
Mavis Staples
Saturday, August 31, 7 p.m.
Hot Strings & Cool Breezes
Americana Minifest, featuring Steve Earle
Plus, Dom Flemons and other artists TBA
Sunday, September 1, 6 p.m.