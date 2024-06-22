× Expand Woodstock VA

Downtown Woodstock / Court Square

Saturday, June 22, 2024

10:00 am - 6:00 PM

Free Admission

Woodstock Enhancement, in partnership with VECCA (Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts), Shenandoah County Tourism, and Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, is hosting the fifth annual Shenandoah Valley Artfest in Woodstock, Virginia on Saturday, June 22, 2024. The Shenandoah Valley ArtFest (SVAF) seeks to attract and showcase established and emerging artists alike from the Shenandoah Valley and beyond. The event will offer our community and visitors the opportunity to view and purchase original artwork in all mediums and to connect with talented Shenandoah Valley artists. A children’s art show, food vendors, music, and interactive art activities/experiences are also a feature of the event.

This annual event brings the community together for viewing art, live music, participating in games for adults and children, and wine, beer, and food trucks for all to enjoy.

ARTIST APPLICATION - DEADLINE FOR ENTRY APRIL 26