Sample wines from 14 Virginia wineries while enjoying food and craft vendors at the 12th annual Shenandoah Uncorked wine festival.

This popular event is held in American Celebration on Parade at Shenandoah Caverns. All wineries and craft vendors are located inside.

Food trucks available outside with indoor and outdoor eating areas.

$20 per person advance ticket purchase

$25 at the door

Includes a commemorative tasting glass.