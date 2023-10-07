Shenandoah Autumnfest
Shenandoah County Fairgrounds 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, Virginia
Autumnfest is your place to be for the Best BBQ, Craft Brews, Spirits, Shopping & Harness Racing in the Shenandoah Valley.
- Over 35 Craft Brews, Wines & Spirits
- Traditional Virginia Whole Hog BBQ Demo & Samplings
- Autumnfest Flippin' Chickin Cook-off Sponsored by Wholesome Companies
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family