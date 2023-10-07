Shenandoah Autumnfest

to

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, Virginia

Autumnfest is your place to be for the Best BBQ, Craft Brews, Spirits, Shopping & Harness Racing in the Shenandoah Valley.

  • Over 35 Craft Brews, Wines & Spirits
  • Traditional Virginia Whole Hog BBQ Demo & Samplings
  • Autumnfest Flippin' Chickin Cook-off Sponsored by Wholesome Companies

Info

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds 300 Fairgrounds Road, Woodstock, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shenandoah Autumnfest - 2023-10-07 11:00:00 ical