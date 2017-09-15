Join us Friday, September 15th from 6:30-8:30pm at Marble Springs for the fifth annual Sevier Soiree. We will celebrate the rich history and scenic beauty of the historic farmstead of John Sevier with music and a Southern inspired dinner prepared by Bradford Catered Events. Guests will enjoy our scenic 35 acre property, 5 historic structures, and a silent auction that can’t be missed!

Please secure your ticket for this event by September 2nd. Tickets are $50 per person. Please mail payment to P.O. Box 20195, Knoxville, TN 37940; or purchase online from the Marble Springs website at www.marblesprings.net. A portion of your ticket price is tax deductible.

This event is generously sponsored in part by All Occasions Party Rentals, Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey, Woodmen of the World, Curry Copy Center, Bradford Catered Events, and WDVX.

Marble Springs State Historic Site is located at 1220 West Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. More information is available at info@marblesprings.net or 865-573-5508.