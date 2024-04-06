The Settle’s Kettle

× Expand Virginia State Park staff/volunteers Cooking in the Log Cabin

Log Cabin in the Historic Area

Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Explore history through food and how it connects us to past generations. Explore farming practices of Virginians in the Crooked Run Valley and the influences of cooking traditions. Learn about the cooking methods of early European settlers and the African people who were enslaved here and were a part of life on this historic farm.

$10/car parking fee.