The Settle’s Kettle

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Log Cabin in the Historic Area

Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Explore history through food and how it connects us to past generations. Explore farming practices of Virginians in the Crooked Run Valley and the influences of cooking traditions. Learn about the cooking methods of early European settlers and the African people who were enslaved here and were a part of life on this historic farm.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-04-06 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-04-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-04-06 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-04-06 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-05-04 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-05-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-05-04 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-05-04 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-06-01 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-06-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-06-01 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-06-01 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-07-06 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-07-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-07-06 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-07-06 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-08-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-08-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-08-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Settle’s Kettle - 2024-08-03 12:00:00 ical