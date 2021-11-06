The Settle's Kettle
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows staff/volunteers
Cooking in the Sky Meadows log cabin.
Historic Area.
Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer in historic clothing cooks delicious dishes using seasonal foods and 19th-century cooking methods. Discover how foods differed between the Settle family and their enslaved, and take the historic recipes to try at home.
$10/car parking fee.
