The Settle's Kettle

Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Cooking in the Sky Meadows log cabin.

Historic Area.

Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer in historic clothing cooks delicious dishes using seasonal foods and 19th-century cooking methods. Discover how foods differed between the Settle family and their enslaved, and take the historic recipes to try at home.

$10/car parking fee.