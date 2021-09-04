Settle's Kettle

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Cooking in the Sky Meadows Log House

Historic Area.

Follow your nose to the Log House to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer or ranger dons historic clothing and cooks delicious dishes using seasonal foods and 19th century cooking methods. Discover how foods differed between the Settles and their enslaved, and take the historic recipes to try at home.

$10/car parking fee.