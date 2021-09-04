Settle's Kettle
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
×
Sky Meadows staff/volunteers
Cooking in the Sky Meadows Log House
Historic Area.
Follow your nose to the Log House to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer or ranger dons historic clothing and cooks delicious dishes using seasonal foods and 19th century cooking methods. Discover how foods differed between the Settles and their enslaved, and take the historic recipes to try at home.
$10/car parking fee.
Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Food & Drink, History, Leisure & Recreation