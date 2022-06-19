Seth and Sara Perform on the Pavilion
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Seth and Sara performing on the pavilion
Seth and Sara" have been van-life-ing it throughout the country, chasing their dreams while performing their modern-western originals to anyone who will listen. With Seth praised on his mesmerizing vocals, guitar, and an ever-evolving suitcase kick, Sara lays down percussion with delicate vocals accompanying their cowboy-inspired tunes. "If you enjoy a night filled with love, humor, heartbreak, dancing, and a rootsy kind of edge, then "Seth and Sara" is a show not to be missed! https://youtu.be/DcEJ6cmx9mQ. Join them for this free concert.