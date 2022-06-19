Seth and Sara Perform on the Pavilion

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Seth and Sara performing on the pavilion

Seth and Sara" have been van-life-ing it throughout the country, chasing their dreams while performing their modern-western originals to anyone who will listen. With Seth praised on his mesmerizing vocals, guitar, and an ever-evolving suitcase kick, Sara lays down percussion with delicate vocals accompanying their cowboy-inspired tunes. "If you enjoy a night filled with love, humor, heartbreak, dancing, and a rootsy kind of edge, then "Seth and Sara" is a show not to be missed! https://youtu.be/DcEJ6cmx9mQ. Join them for this free concert.