Secret City Half Marathon & 5K

The half marathon route starts at the scenic Melton Lake Park peninsula. Enjoy 13.1 miles of mostly flat terrain. Considered a great PR course! Course runs along the beautiful Melton Lake then down by an operational quarry for a change of scenery. Continue along a serene tree-lined private road then wind through Oak Ridge. Finish your race along the water's edge right back to the peninsula. Course is USATF certified with certification # TN15066MS.

The 5K race route starts and finishes at the Melton Lake Park peninsula. The course follows the water's edge along Melton Lake to Elza Gate Park then double back down the walking trail to the peninsula. A very scenic, easy, and enjoyable 5K run.