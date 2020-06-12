× Expand Rob Welton Southern Drawl Band performs at the Secret City Festival.

Celebrate the History of Oak Ridge, the Secret City of the Manhattan Project! Truly something for everyone, the 2020 Secret City Festival will offer events featuring arts, history, science, food, music and much more. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Science Lab trailers are available to tour through during the festival. All ages are welcome to this free two-day event in Oak Ridge's A.K. Bissell Park. There are free concerts in the park throughout both days and plenty of activities for all ages. An outdoor concert will be held each evening. The line-up has not been announced and tickets will be available once that announcement is made.

https://www.secretcityfestival.com/