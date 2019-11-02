Second Annual Tryon Hounds Fall Barn Tour

Spend the afternoon in the splendor of the Carolina Foothills countryside during the peak fall foliage for a self-guided tour of six unique barns in the heart of the Tryon horse country. Each one has its own story to tell and along with the magnificent and talented horses that live there. All barns will feature a delicious tailgate. Tickets are $35.00 per person and can be purchased online or in several retail stores in Landrum. For more information, visit Tryonhounds.com. Rain Date is Saturday, Nov. 10 and weather updates will be posted on the Tryon Hounds website. The six barns are Crescent Ridge Farm, Celtic Wind Farm, Kerns - Soprano Barn, Flutterby Farm, Cross Creek Farm and Blue Ridge Farm.