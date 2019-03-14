Second Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together

The camp will take place at the Floyd Events Center which is part of the Floyd EcoVillage. The facility features beautiful timber-framed buildings on 75 private acres just a few miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and the charming town center of Floyd. The facility can house about 60 people (cabins and an off-grid Bermed Lodge). The EcoVillage hosts a performance space with a great wooden dance floor, stage and sound system for concerts and dances and a variety of teaching spaces. There is a dining hall with a commercial kitchen and we will be offering high-quality and healthy homemade food.

The Floyd Old Time Music Get-Together offers intermediate and advanced classes in fiddle, banjo, guitar dance and singing. Afternoon sessions will feature presentations and workshops with visiting masters, and evenings will offer square-dancing, concerts and lots of tune-playing opportunities.