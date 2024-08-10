× Expand Photo provided by Paramount Bristol Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich is an author, musician, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South. His one-man shows have earned him a cult-like following. He began playing piano in church at age nine. A multi-instrumentalist, he started playing mandolin when he was seven, guitar at eight, and threw away all hopes of a musical career by taking up accordion at age nine. He is the creator of the Sean of the South Podcast, makes appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and has authored fifteen books and a wildly popular blog.

His work has appeared in Newsweek, Reader’s Digest, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, The Tallahassee Democrat, the Birmingham News, The Mobile Press Register, and his column appears in newspapers throughout the U.S.