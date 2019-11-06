The Seagull
I.G. Greer Studio Theatre 401 Academy St, North Carolina 28608
“If you ever need my life, come take it.” So wrote Trigorin, lover of the fading actress Arkadina, in his most famous book. Nina, a young ingénue and the beloved muse of Arkadina’s playwright son, Konstantin, absorbs this statement completely. When the two actresses — one young, and one aging — and the two writers — one successful, and one struggling — meet at the family estate one fateful summer, their loyalty, love, and ambition are put to the ultimate test. The first of Anton Chekhov’s realistic plays, The Seagull is a remarkable drama about passion, compromise, and the unknowable, untouchable concept of art.
by Anton Chekhov, translation by Paul Schmidt
Adult $12, Student $7