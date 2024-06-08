Scottish Festival & Highland Games

For 17 years the Scots have gathered at Meeks Park on Highway 515 in Blairsville, Ga. 30540. Highland dancers, Scottish athletes, family clans, bagpipes and drums and traditional musicians come to celebrate their heritage. Even if you don’t know your family’s heritage or have little or no Scottish ties come experience Scotland without the need of a passport or international flight across the ocean. Admission is $20 per day. Children 10 and under are free. Meeks Park on Highway 515 hosts all the events beginning at 9 am each day. The opening ceremony with the massed bands and parade of tartans will be at 12 noon on Saturday.

Sheep dogs and falcons and birds of prey all come with their handlers. Scottish Athletes, Highland dancers, pipers and drummers all come to experience Scotland here in the highlands of North Georgia. The dogs will herd their sheep on the lower ball field while the falcons take the main field for their demonstrations. The blacksmith/knife smith demonstrations and Clann Nan Con will be in set up in the vendor area.

Wee lads and lassies are encouraged to come to the festival with their family. Special activities for the children include the “passport to the clan” where children visit clan tents and once they learn one fact about the clan they receive a stamp and once their passport is full they receive a prize. There is also face painting and other activities especially for the wee ones.

What is a festival without shopping? Many favorite vendors with traditional Scottish wares, clothing and food are returning plus new merchants who are making their first trek to the Blairsville Scottish Festival. Delicious Scottish food (haggis excluded), jewelry, sporran, kilts, T-shirts, clothing, and many more Scottish items will be available for purchase.