The Schaefer Center

Taj Express follows the story of one man’s passion and another man’s genius. Young composer Shankar struggles with his music, and it’s only when he begins to follow in the footsteps of his idol, A.R. Rahman, that he discovers his path to success. The production reveals the secrets of the world’s most prolific film industry, and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India’s factory of dreams.

Taj Express rhythmically blends explosive dance with the hits of India’s most iconic composers and is brought to life by the stars of Bollywood cinema and its greatest musicians performing live on stage. It is set to an unforgettable soundtrack featuring the songs of Oscar winner A.R. Rahman. With a cast of multi-talented performers, Taj Express is an uplifting show full of color, high-energy music and sensational dance scenes choreographed by one of Bollywood’s top young choreographers, Vaibhavi Merchant, and directed by Shruti Merchant. As director of Taj Express, Merchant aims to immerse audiences in the heart of contemporary Bollywood in a way that’s never been seen before.

Adult $25

Local resident discount (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery County) $15

Students/children $5