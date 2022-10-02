The Scatterlings on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard At Altapass Scatterlings on the Orchard pavilion, 2021

The Scatterlings are a four-piece acoustic/Americana band based in Asheville. The members share a fondness for songs about heartbreak, whiskey, and killings, although they promise they are all very peaceable people. Many of their original songs offer masterful personal storytelling, while others are steeped deep in local history. Their sound neither bluegrassy (though there are undeniable mountain influences at play) nor green. There are, however, folk stylings, astute songwriting, textural instrumentation, and the palpable chemistry of players who are happy to have found each other. Members of the band are Elfy Kornfeld (vocals & baritone ukulele), Terrell Jones (vocals & upright bass), Josh Sill (vocals & mandolin), and Brad Pope (guitar & mandolin). https://youtu.be/xhtr0DeXHPk. Always Free