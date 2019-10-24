Scare Quest at Explork Park October 24-27, 2019

Scare Quest at Explore Park

Roanoke County’s Explore Park, located at MP 115 off the Blue Ridge Parkway, will be the place to Explore your fears on select nights in October! Treetop Quest will be transformed into a night zip-line and challenge course adventure for ages four and up. Experience Scare Quest from October 24-27 at Explore Park. Register online at ExplorePark.org/Scare or call (540) 427-1800. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ups.

Select your scare level by choosing from three different narratives. A ghostly guide will lead you on an interactive adventure including a ghost story, obstacle/zip-line challenge, and time on our giant black-light spider web:

• Ghostly Heights - $15 (No Scare Challenge for ages 4-6): A friendly ghost needs your help getting home! He's afraid of heights and asks you to guide him safely to his family waiting in the trees This is a 55-minute experience.

• Flight of the Bat - $22 (Low Scare Challenge for ages 7+): Danger lurks in the haunted woods at Explore Park, where hikers have been reported missing. Strap on your head lamp and search the trees for the mythic vampire bat and fly through the forest to make your escape. This is a 1.5 hour experience.

• Into the Spider's Lair - $22 (High Scare Challenge for Ages 7+): For nearly 200 years, treasure hunters have searched for the legendary Beale Treasure. Your team of adventurers have found a lost map revealing the location of the loot, but there's a catch. The gold is buried deep within the haunted woods and guarded by a nest of giant spiders. Navigate a series of booby traps and see if you can escape with untold riches... and your lives! This is a 1.5 hour experience.

Your only way out is through the trees. Clip into our eerieal adventure course and overcome challenging treetop obstacles like spider webs, barrel crawls and zip-lines. It's dark out there, so let your head lamp guide the way.

Please keep these things in mind prior to your visit:

• No Costumes-Due to the nature of the challenge course, please do not wear Halloween costumes. These could get caught in the equipment and pose a safety risk.

• Arrive Early -Be there at least 15 minutes prior to your scheduled time with your entire party to guarantee admission.

• Weight Limit-Our course has a maximum limit of 250 pounds. All participants will undergo a confidential weigh-in.

• Secure Shoes-Tightly fitting closed-toe sneakers or hiking shoes are required (No slip-ons, sandals or boat shoes).

