SC Foothills Heritage Fair
Seneca City of Seneca, South Carolina
September 24th - 28th 2024
Tuesday–Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
The SC Foothills Heritage Fair will have enhanced security measures for the 2024 Fair.
- We will have a clear bag policy in effect for all guests.
- No concealed weapons will be allowed on the Fairgrounds
- No pets will be allowed unless they are a service animal serving a specific need.
