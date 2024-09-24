× Expand SC Foothills Heritage Fair

September 24th - 28th 2024

Tuesday–Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The SC Foothills Heritage Fair will have enhanced security measures for the 2024 Fair.