SC Foothills Heritage Fair

Seneca City of Seneca, South Carolina

September 24th - 28th 2024

Tuesday–Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The SC Foothills Heritage Fair will have enhanced security measures for the 2024 Fair.

  • We will have a clear bag policy in effect for all guests.
  • No concealed weapons will be allowed on the Fairgrounds
  • No pets will be allowed unless they are a service animal serving a specific need.

