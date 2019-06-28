*FREE EVENT* One of the top-ranked firework shows in South Carolina along with mouth-watering BBQ, hot dogs, funnel cakes, lemonade and more! Is your mouth watering yet? The 11th Annual SC FESTIVAL OF STARS celebration will have something for everyone! You are encouraged to wear red, white, & blue for this 2-day patriotic event, with Saturday being the main day. This year, we welcome the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members: THE ORIGINAL DRIFTERS as our headliner! Bring your lawn chairs and your dancing shoes as we celebrate America together! Nearby Greenwood State Park (5.6 miles) has camping spots available or you may stay at our lovely hotels in nearby Greenwood (only 8-11 miles away)! Each year, we welcome 20,000-30,000 visitors and tourists as they embark upon our small, historic, southern town. You may also want to visit our national historic site: STAR FORT(2 miles) while you are here! It is AMERICANA, HISTORY, & SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY at its best! Good, clean, family-friendly fun! Amusement rides, vendors, crafts, & live music! For more information: 864-543-3396. LET FREEDOM CONTINUE TO RING! Yes, there is a town called 96! Hey, y'all come on over!