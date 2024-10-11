SC Bigfoot Festival

True Believer? Skeptic? Undecided?

Join us for a day of learning, listening, and eating on Main Street, Westminster, SC!

Whether you think the concept of an undiscovered primate roaming the mountainside is far-fetched or you and Sasquatch are on a first-name basis (or anywhere in between), we have the place to be this fall. Come join us as all things Bigfoot descend on our small upstate town. We are back for the 5th year in 2024, with a street festival style event with live music, expert speakers, Bigfoot tales, food and craft vendors, Bigfoot themed contests, children's activities, and more.

​