SC Bigfoot Festival

to

Westminster, SC Westminster, South Carolina

True Believer? Skeptic? Undecided?

Join us for a day of learning, listening, and eating on Main Street, Westminster, SC!

Whether you think the concept of an undiscovered primate roaming the mountainside is far-fetched or you and Sasquatch are on a first-name basis (or anywhere in between), we have the place to be this fall.  Come join us as all things Bigfoot descend on our small upstate town.  We are back for the 5th year in 2024, with a street festival style event with live music, expert speakers, Bigfoot tales, food and craft vendors, Bigfoot themed contests, children's activities, and more.  

Info

Westminster, SC Westminster, South Carolina
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - SC Bigfoot Festival - 2024-10-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SC Bigfoot Festival - 2024-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SC Bigfoot Festival - 2024-10-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SC Bigfoot Festival - 2024-10-11 00:00:00 ical