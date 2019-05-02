SAVOR Blowing Rock returns to North Carolina’s Prettiest Small Town from Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5, 2019. The 2019 edition of SAVOR Blowing Rock includes moving Saturday's Grand Tasting to Main Street, which will now be called, "Vintner's Village". 2019 will also feature an expanded range of demonstrations, seminars, live music and events that showcase our area and it's connection to food and beverage.