× Expand Sautee Nacoochee Center The Sautee Summer Music Fest runs for four Saturdays in June and July. Visit www.snca.org for schedule and information.

Sautee Summer Music Fest Begins in June

Sautee, GA: The Sautee Nacoochee Center invites you to the Sautee Summer Music Fest. Four outdoor concerts will be offered in June and July on the Center’s Outdoor Stage. With lawn seating, these Saturday evening concerts will be fun for the entire family.

The series kicks off on June 18 with April Rooks. April is a homegrown Georgia girl who inspires with her incredible stories and original songs that are complemented by her incredibly smooth vocals.

Ryan LittleEagle returns to the Sautee Nacoochee Center stage on July 2. Ryan is a Native American singer-songwriter and musician from San Antonio, TX, now living in Dawsonville, GA. He is a multi-award winning international performer and musician.

Hailing from Clarkesville, GA, Elliott Sperin takes the stage on July 9. Elliott’s live performances are high energy and participative. He sings songs that are intriguing and relatable, all while performing captivating instrumental breaks.

Wyatt Espalin closes the concert series on July 16. Entertaining audiences in his hometown of Hiawassee, GA as early as age eight, Wyatt's passion for music is obvious. Performing solo or with others, he has found a way to write and perform songs that long to be free.

All concerts in the Sautee Summer Music Fest begin at 7:00 p.m. The gates open at 6:00 p.m., and food and drink will be available for purchase. Folks are invited to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy an evening under the stars with some of Northeast Georgia’s finest singer-songwriters.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate, online (snca.org) or by calling 706-878-3300. The prices are $12 Adults, $10 SNC Members, and Students are free. The concerts will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.

For more information about the Sautee Summer Music Fest or about the Performing Arts at SNC, contact Jessi Reed at 706-878-3300, jreed@snca.org.

Located at 283 Hwy 255 N in Sautee, the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association is a member-based organization serving White and Habersham Counties and all northeast Georgia. Its mission is to value and nurture individual creativity, along with the historical, cultural and environmental resources of the Sautee and Nacoochee Valleys and surrounding area. For more information, visit www.snca.org or call 706-878-3300.