The Sautee Nacoochee Center (SNC) is proud to host its fourth annual Sautee Nacoochee Art Festival on our historic campus! Located in the beautiful mountains of Northeast Georgia, Sautee Nacoochee has for several years been acclaimed as one of the "Best Small Arts Towns in America". The Sautee Nacoochee Art Festival will feature many artists who will exhibit and sell their original works of art in a variety of mediums.