Sassafras Artisan Market brings together the finest artists and artisans from our beautiful mountain region. Our annual juried event offers visitors a fun, family-friendly ART experience.

April 27th and 28th, 2024

Saturday 10 to 5

Sunday 1 to 4

When you visit…

Shop for the perfect gift, something fun or beautiful for yourself or your home. Remember, Mother’s Day is just around the corner. And don’t forget Father’s Day, Graduations and summer weddings! You’ll find original art and fine crafts from over 100 exhibitors: painting, photography, fiber, pottery, folk art, wood, metal, jewelry, and much more!

Watch artists demonstrate their work and talent. All ages will have fun making art projects to take home. And when it’s time for a break, take a seat in the dining tent and enjoy yummy festival foods, treats and beverages from the Food Trucks.

The Artisan Market is both indoors and out at the Rabun County Pavilions and Civic Center.

Ample Parking is close and convenient.

Parking & Admission are free.

Find local accommodations and restaurants

www.ExploreRabun.com

www.Visitclaytonga.net