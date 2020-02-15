Sapphire Valley Great Outhouse Races
Ski Sapphire Valley 127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire, North Carolina 28774
Toward the end of each ski season in the Ski Sapphire Valley Resort we all get a little restless and look for a bit of excitement, so we decided to do what comes naturally...race outhouses on ski’s down a hill! The Great Outhouse Races Agenda:
11:00 - Danny's BBQ
11:30 - 2:30PM Live Music - Jackson Taylor Band
1:40PM - 2:00PM Race Preview - Streaming Live on WNCLive.com
2PM - Outhouse Check In
2:30 - Static Parade
3PM - Races Start! Streaming Live on WNCLive.com
Proceeds go to ~ Boys and Girls Club of the Plateau
