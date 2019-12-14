Santa Lands at Gentle Harvest
Gentle Harvest 8372 W. Main Street, Marshall, Virginia 20115
Come get your family photos with Santa at Gentle Harvest (free with your own device)! During the event, kids and kids at heart can decorate a set of shortbread and gingerbread holiday cookies, with our Executive Pastry Chef Katie for only $5.
The day of the event, guests are welcome to drop-in anytime between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Photos will be taken on a first come first serve basis. Please note, that all guests who decorate a set of holiday cookies will be required to have a ticket. Questions? Please contact us via email at marketing@gentleharvest.com.
Info
Gentle Harvest 8372 W. Main Street, Marshall, Virginia 20115 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family