Santa Lands at Gentle Harvest

Come get your family photos with Santa at Gentle Harvest (free with your own device)! During the event, kids and kids at heart can decorate a set of shortbread and gingerbread holiday cookies, with our Executive Pastry Chef Katie for only $5.

The day of the event, guests are welcome to drop-in anytime between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. Photos will be taken on a first come first serve basis. Please note, that all guests who decorate a set of holiday cookies will be required to have a ticket. Questions? Please contact us via email at marketing@gentleharvest.com.