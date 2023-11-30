Santa House Christmas Mouse

Members of the Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild in Maryville are now making plans to celebrate their 18th year of the Guild's Annual Arts & Crafts Show and Sale.

The 2023 show will be held at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church, 814 Dotson Memorial Rd. Maryville TN

Only members of the Guild are eligible to be vendors in this show. All local crafters are eligible to join the Guild. Other membership restrictions may apply to participate in the Craft Show and details can be obtained by attending a member meeting.

Members in good standing who participate and attend at least 3 meetings per year may be eligible to participate in the craft show, as space allows. Only handcrafted items produced by the member are eligible to be offered in this sale.