Visitors to The Village Green will enjoy twinkling light displays and festive decorations from Thanksgiving Weekend until New Year's Day. During the Santa on the Green and Cashiers Christmas Tree Lighting event, the park will officially become a winter wonderland for the season. The Festival of Trees celebrates one of the area's greatest industries and showcases local businesses. After the holiday season, the evergreen trees are planted in The Village Green for continued enjoyment. Children of all ages are invited to come and tell Santa Claus their Christmas wishes at the Gazebo from 2 – 5 p.m. During the Cashiers Christmas Tree Lighting, there will be Holiday music, s’mores and more. The highlight will be the lighting of the tree from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Gazebo.