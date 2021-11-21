Sandhill Crane Kayak Tour with Chattanooga Guided Adventures

×

Witness the sandhill cranes in their warmer winter environment as they escape the brutal cold of Alaska and Northern Canada on this guided kayak tour with Chattanooga Guided Adventures. These kayak tours are limited and only run from November through mid February during the winter migration, book your spots today to see and hear all of the calls and dances of the wintering sandhill cranes. This is the best winter paddling trip in the area. The shallow warm waters of the Tennessee River provide excellent nesting and feeding areas for the wintering cranes. Bring your binoculars and enjoy the sights and sounds of up to 15, 000 sandhill cranes on this eco kayak tour. This trip is a fun way to meet new friends or get your old friends off of the couch to try something new.