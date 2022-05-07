Sam McKinney on the Pavilion Stage
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
The Orchard at Altapass
Sam McKinney on the Pavilion Stage
Native son, Sam McKinney, is a talented singer and guitarist from Spruce Pine NC, whose repertoire includes a dynamic mix of traditional and contemporary music. His captivating voice and guitar styles immediately engage the audience and leave them wanting more. And his music is energetic and fun no matter what style he chooses to perform. Join him on the opening day of music at the Orchard 2022. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/KIjNPP5ElZs