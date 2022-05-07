× Expand The Orchard at Altapass Sam McKinney on the Pavilion Stage

Native son, Sam McKinney, is a talented singer and guitarist from Spruce Pine NC, whose repertoire includes a dynamic mix of traditional and contemporary music. His captivating voice and guitar styles immediately engage the audience and leave them wanting more. And his music is energetic and fun no matter what style he chooses to perform. Join him on the opening day of music at the Orchard 2022. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/KIjNPP5ElZs