Sam McKinney on Pavilion Stage

Orchard at Altapass Sam McKinney on Pavilion

The Orchard at Altapass closes out its 2022 season with an O favorite and native son, Sam McKinney. His repertoire includes a dynamic mix of traditional and contemporary music, and his voice grabs and guitar styles engage all those in his audience. His music is energetic and fun no matter what style he chooses to perform. Join him on this last day of music at the Orchard 2022. Always Free