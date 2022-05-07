Sam McKinney on Orchard Pavilion Stage

to

Altapass Orchard Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Native son, Sam McKinney, is a talented singer and guitarist from Spruce Pine NC, whose repertoire includes a dynamic mix of traditional and contemporary music. His captivating voice and guitar styles immediately engage the audience and leave them wanting more. And his music is energetic and fun no matter what style he chooses to perform. Join him on the opening day of music at the Orchard 2022. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/KIjNPP5ElZs then come on down.

www.altapassorchard.org

Info

Altapass Orchard Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sam McKinney on Orchard Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-07 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sam McKinney on Orchard Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sam McKinney on Orchard Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-07 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sam McKinney on Orchard Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-07 15:00:00 ical