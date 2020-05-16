Saluda Arts Festival
Downtown Saluda East Main St, Saluda, North Carolina 28773
Saluda, puts on a spring arts festival and rivals many that you find in the big cities. They select 80+ fine artists and skilled craftspeople mostly from western North Carolina and South Carolina. Covered tents fill several blocks of Main Street, along with plenty of interesting local businesses and delicous restaurants. The street festival is held rain or shine, 10 AM until 4 PM.
