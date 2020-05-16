× Expand Artwork courtesy of Johnny Waddill and Saluda Downtown Foundation. 17th Annual Saluda Arts Festival in Historic Downtown Saluda

Saluda, NC celebrates its heritage and arts culture at the 17th annual Saluda Arts Festival held in Historic Downtown on Main Street. Exhibits express a diversity of art media from local and regional artists. Enjoy music representing Americana, blues, folk, contemporary and watch artist demonstrations. Sponsored by the Saluda Business Association. Free event.