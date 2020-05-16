Saluda Arts Festival

Downtown Saluda East Main St, Saluda, North Carolina 28773

Saluda, NC celebrates its heritage and arts culture at the 17th annual Saluda Arts Festival held in Historic Downtown on Main Street. Exhibits express a diversity of art media from local and regional artists. Enjoy music representing Americana, blues, folk, contemporary and watch artist demonstrations. Sponsored by the Saluda Business Association. Free event.

Downtown Saluda East Main St, Saluda, North Carolina 28773
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
8288172876
