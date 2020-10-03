SAAG National Juried Show

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Join us for the 13th Annual Southern Appalachian Artist Guild (SAAG) National Juried Show. The SAAG National Juried Show celebrates a variety of national artists in a wide variety of mediums. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to view these high caliber artists on display who are all vying for the “Best in Show” $1,200 prize. Opening reception will be October 3, 5-7pm.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
