SAAG National Juried Show

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

ENTRY DEADLINE: AUGUST 1

Join us for 12th Annual Southern Appalachian Artist Guild (SAAG) National Juried Show. This show presents a variety of artists from across the nation in a wide variety of mediums. View high caliber national and regional artists on display as they all vie for the $5,000 in cash prizes and awards. Opening reception will be October 5, 5-7pm.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
706-632-2144
