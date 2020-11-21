SAAG Marvelous Miniatures Exhibit
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Big artistic talent in little works of art! Held in conjunction with the BRMAA Holiday Show & Sale, this unique exhibit is focused on miniature artworks created by the very talented artists of our Southern Appalachian Artist Guild (SAAG). Opening reception is November 21, 6-9pm.
Info
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions