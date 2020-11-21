SAAG Marvelous Miniatures Exhibit

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Big artistic talent in little works of art! Held in conjunction with the BRMAA Holiday Show & Sale, this unique exhibit is focused on miniature artworks created by the very talented artists of our Southern Appalachian Artist Guild (SAAG). Opening reception is November 21, 6-9pm.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
7066322144
