Russian National Ballet: Cinderella

This esteemed Russian company brings the timeless tradition of classical Russian ballet to the stage with one of the most magical and well-known works from the repertoire, Cinderella. All Cinderella wants is to be freed from her life of torment at the hands of her stepmother, but she is granted more than she ever dreamed by a Fairy Godmother with some magical glass slippers. This renowned “story ballet” is enjoyed for its lush productions, costumes, music, and world-class dancing.

Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the company used their new-found creative freedom to invigorate the tradition of Russian Ballet with new developments in dance from around the world. In 1994, the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, founder of the Russian National Ballet, focused on upholding the grand national tradition of the major Russian ballet works and developed new talents throughout Russia, with a repertory of virtually all of the great full works. It continues to enlighten, inspire and entertain audiences across the continent.