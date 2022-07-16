Ruglifters Trio on Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Ruglifters taking a moment on the pavilion stage
The Ruglifters Trio play southern old-time music, the traditional songs and fiddle tunes of the Appalachian Mountains. Leo Shannon (fiddle), John Herrmann (banjo) and Meredith McIntosh (guitar) have been playing together for 10 years. Shannon, playing with his band the Onlies since he was 10 years old, now lives in Whitesburg, KY doing archival work at the Appalshop. In 2019, the full Ruglifters 5-piece band won first place at the prestigious Clifftop Appalachian Stringband Festival. https://youtu.be/HAs14BHCFV8