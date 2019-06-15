19th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival

2019 Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival Line Up

J D Crow & The New South, The SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Lonesome River Band, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Ricky Wasson Band, Sideline, Hammertowne, Dave Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, Josh Williams Tony Rice Tribute, Larry Cordle and Lonesome Standard Time, Billy Droze & Kentucky Blue, Salt & Light, The Grascals, Turning Ground, Lacy Creek, Bradley Walker…