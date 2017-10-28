RTE. 23 HALLOWEEN BASH FT. CIRCUS NO. 9

The Birthplace of Country Music proudly presents the RTE. 23 Halloween Bash featuring East Tennessee’s own Circus No. 9, one of our region’s finest progressive acoustic acts. Fresh from their stellar performance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Circus No. 9 will showcase at this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association conference and has performed alongside David Grisman, Bryan Sutton, and more. The evening’s festivities will also include a costume party and contest, and great beers and appetizers will be available.

Don your most elaborate costumes and meet us down at The Inn at Wise for the RTE. 23 Halloween Bash in Wise, Virginia October 28!